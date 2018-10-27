Gautam Gambhir hails Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar for condolence messages to Amritsar train victims

cricket

Around 61 people were killed and at least 143 injured on the day when the country celebrated Dussehra on October 19

Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar

India cricketer Gautam Gambhir may not be on good terms with Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, but he did appreciate him and Shoaib Akhtar for offering their condolences to the Amritsar train accident victims. Around 61 people were killed and at least 143 injured on the day when the country celebrated Dussehra on October 19.

Afridi tweeted: "Really tragic incident in India. Condolences with the affected families may Allah give them the strength to overcome the loss. May Allah protect us all."

To which, Gambhit retweeted and wrote:" While there may be history between me and @SAfridiOfficial but I really appreciate his gesture of expressing grief for d families of Amritsar train accident victims. Am sure everyone in India welcomes such gestures. A big thanks to @shoaib100mph too for his condolences."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates