Gautam Gambhir: I don't think Sheldon Cottrell has enough quality for Rs 8.5 crore

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The IPL 2020 auction which took place in Kolkata on December 19 saw many franchises loosen their pockets to pick up some big names in the T20 cash-rich league. While some franchises managed to get their men, a few were left looking for other options and a lucrative signing.

KXIP, who were bidding for Chris Morris and Pat Cummins, but lost out, managed to bag West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for Rs 8.5 crore. Cottrell was the third-highest pick of the 2020 IPL auction behind Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.

However, former IPL captain and cricketer Gautam Gambhir did not seem to be too pleased about Kings XI Punjab purchasing Sheldon Cottrell.

On Sheldon Cottrell’s acquisition by Kings XI Punjab at Vivo IPL 2020 Auction on Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports said, "There were no better options, Pat Cummins and Chris Morris both were sold out - they tried hard to get Morris but it dint work. I still don’t think Sheldon Cottrell has enough quality to become an 8.5cr bowler. He’s still to build on accuracy and speed yet that he can bowl at 145 speed. He can look at bowling cutters but that might not help at Mohali. I think Anil Kumble picked him up in desperation since they couldn’t get Chris Morris or Pat Cummins. If the demand is high and supply is low, these things happen."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates