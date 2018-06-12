Gautam Gambhir is worried his ducks are contagious!
Team India batsman Gautam Gambhir has found a unique connection between himself and ducks. The veteran southpaw, who is on a break with his family at Disneyland, saw the lighter of a picture he uploaded on Twitter yesterday of his daughter Aazin with Donald Duck.
Gambhir, who did not have a great Indian Premier League Season 11 this year, relinquished captaincy only to be dropped from the playing XI, wrote: "Well, you can say there's something about 'Ducks' & Gambhirs, they seem inseparable.
And I am worried it is crossing generations too!!! Hopefully like her Papa, Aazeen has a trophy (or a toffee) round the corner too #Paris #summerholidays"
