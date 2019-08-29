Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir tweet

cricket

Shahid Afridi earlier had jumped to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's support when the PM had called for a 30-minute event every week to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

World Cup-winning former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has slammed ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi after the latter said that he will soon visit the Line of Control (LoC) to "express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren" following the government's decision to scrap Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The cricketer-turned-politician took to twitter and said: "Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that's it's proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help."

"Let's respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LoC (sic)," Afridi tweeted.

Shahid Afridi had earlier called for intervention by the United Nations and the US after the revocation of Article 370.

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad had also said that he would like to go to the LoC to show solidarity for the people of Kashmir, along-with other cricketers. Javed Miandad also said that he would like to hoist the Pakistan flag at LoC as a mark of peace.

On Tuesday, British boxer of Pakistani origin, Amir Khan, visited the LoC and met the families living there. The Pakistan Army had arranged the tour for the boxer.

Gambhir and Afridi have clashed several times off the field and this isn't the first time that the two have locked horns on the Kashmir issue.

Gautam Gambhir had earlier slammed Shahid Afridi on some comments before the start of the World Cup 2019.

