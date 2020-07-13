Gautam Gambhir on being MS Dhoni's roommate: We moved the bed out and slept on the floor

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently went down the memory lane and revisited the time when he shared room with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni. "We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was hair because he had those long hair and how he would maintain that hair and all that stuff," Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.



"We remember sleeping on the floor, because we had a very small room and the first week, we were discussing how to make this room look bigger. "So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young," he added.



Meanwhile, former Proteas captain and current Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith said it is hard to find anyone in world cricket that didn't get along with Dhoni. "I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn't get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected," Smith said.



Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, has so far played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, amassing over 17,000 international runs. He has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever