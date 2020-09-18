Gautam Gambhir shares cute photo of daughter Aazeen with her dolls

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is all geared up for the upcoming IPL 2020, this time as a cricket fan.

Gambhir has been in the news often sharing his opinion and views on the upcoming IPL 2020 edition pertaining to various IPL teams and IPL players.

On the personal front, Gautam Gambhir is also quite an active sports star on social media. Gauti, as he is fondly called, recently took to social media site Instagram to share this picture of his daughter, Aazeen snuggled up in a cabinet displaying their dolls. “Hey look! It’s my real life doll with all her dolls! Cuteness overload,” Gambhir captioned the picture.

Gambhir retired from international cricket on December 3, 2018 and later became a Lok Sabha member who contested in the 2019 Elections. Gambhir got married to his partner Natasha Jain in October 2011. Gambhir and Natasha are parents to two daughters, Aazeen, six, and Anaiza, three.

