Gautam Gambhir: Shastri should've updated Virat about Rohit's injury

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the communication gap between the Indian team management and selectors on Rohit Sharma's injury was "unfortunate" and the onus was on head coach Ravi Shastri to update skipper Virat Kohli on the matter.



Ahead of the start of the ODI series against Australia, Kohli didn't hide his displeasure at Rohit's injury being subject of speculation, stating that "confusion and lack of clarity" have led to the team management playing a "waiting game" on his availability.

Gambhir said the situation could have been handled in a better way. "It's very unfortunate because he's the captain. Kohli, he's told the media that he had no clue about the update. Probably, the three most important people in this entire scenario are the head physio, head coach and chairman of selectors.

"So, all these people should've been on the same page and your head coach should've actually updated Kohli on that front as to what's the update on Rohit Sharma," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir, who has not shied away from criticising Kohli's captaincy of late, said Rohit is a vital cog in India's batting line up and was very much needed in the ongoing tour of Australia, where the visitors have already lost the ODI series. "You're going into the press conference and saying that he had no clue about the injury or the update on Rohit Sharma's injury, which is very, very unfortunate," he said.

