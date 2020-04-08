Geeta Basra on refusing films: Decided my focus was my relationship with Harbhajan Singh and our family

With films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, Geeta Basra became the talk of the town in Bollywood. She was everywhere and the audiences wanted to see more of her, but she had bigger priorities and plans than her reel-life.

Talking to Bollywood Life, she spoke about meeting her hubby Harbhajan Singh, how their relationship began, and the time when she decided to focus more on her family than films. Speaking about it, she said, "My relationship started with Harbhajan the moment The Train had released, I had met him. And, I think, I had entered the industry at a very different time for a girl. For me, at that time, my priority lied in my relationship."

She added, "I did Zila Ghaziabad after Lock (Punjabi film) and Second Hand Husband, but then we got married and I decided that my focus was our relationship, our family, and that became the priority. So, I let go of a couple of good projects and I had to shift base also because after I got married, we shifted to Punjab for a while. We just returned like a year back to Mumbai."

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015, and were blessed with a beautiful baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha on July 27, 2016.

