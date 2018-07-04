Geeta Basra wishes husband Harbhajan Singh in a sweetest way possible on his birthday

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra were married on October 29, 2015 after dating for a while

Team India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra tweeted this picture of the couple with daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on the occasion of Bhajji's birthday yesterday. "Happy birthday to the love of my life.. I only wish good health and happiness for you .. you're an amazing father and husband and I'm blessed to have you in my life .. have an amazing day we love you @harbhajan_singh," she wrote.

At first, the couple did not confirm about seeing each other. It was only after a few years that Bhajji and Geeta went public with their relationship. Harbhajan and Geeta are often seen professing their love for each other on Instagram and other social media sites. Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh became proud parents to Hinaya Heer Plaha on July 27, 2016.

