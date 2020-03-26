Genda Phool: Badshah is in his usual elements, but it's Jacqueline Fernandez who steals the show!

Badshah is known for his rapping and stylish music videos. And now, he has come up with Genda Phool with Jacqueline Fernandez. The song was awaited for a very long time since everyone wanted to know how the chemistry between them looks. And we finally have our answers.

It was told that the Kick actress would be seen in a Bengali avatar and she even shared a lot of posts on her Instagram account to excite her fans. And when you'll have a look at the video, she'll surprise you a lot more. Badshah is in his usual elements but Fernandez is the one who steals the thunder with her aura and avatar. It's not just her Bengali look that is the highlight of the song, but we also get to see her glamourous and western look.

Have a look at the song right here:

The one thing that immediately strikes you about the song is the vibrancy with which it has been shot and captured. The portrayal of the Bengali culture looks rich in colour and texture, the kind of staging we saw in films like Kahaani and Barfi!. And in between is the chemistry between Badshah and Fernandez.

Both of their fans are really likely to enjoy the song. And here's the post that Badshah shared about the song:

How much would you rate it?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates