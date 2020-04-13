Genda Phool: Did you see Bengali beauty Monalisa's dance on this song?

The song Genda Phool, featuring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez, may have gone through its ups and downs but there's one actress that's clearly enjoying dancing on it. We are talking about the Bengali beauty Monalisa, who shot to fame with her career in Television. She is known for acting in the serial Nazar, both season 1 and 2.

The aforementioned song is set against the backdrop of the Bengali culture and since she too is a Bengali, couldn't stop herself from grooving on its pulsating beats. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video and danced with both oomph and elan. Also featuring in the video was her hubby and actor Vikrant Singh.

Have a look right here:

The song has fetched a staggering response on YouTube and now has even attracted the attention of Monalisa. Let's see who happens to be the next one to dance on this infectious song!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news