Genda Phool: Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah share a great chemistry in this BTS video!

The fans of India's Rap King Badshah have a bigger reason to cheer and feel on cloud nine. The rapper who recently released a power-breaking song Genda Phool, starring the stunning Jacqueline Fernandez today rolled out an exclusive 'Behind the Scenes' video on Helo app from his official handle. In the video, Badshah is seen sharing glimpses of some joyful moments from the sets of the music video. He spoke about how he has given a Bengali touch to his new song and how he is able to connect with a unique community of fans in a closer way through the platform.

The new music track which released on Thursday afternoon shows Jacqueline Fernandez grooving to the beats in a Bengali avatar, dressed in a traditional red border saree. The song is a fusion of folk melody and urban sounds and has been crooned and rapped by Badshah himself. The Bengali part of the song which is from an old folk song is sung by Payal Dev. Soon after Badshah introduced the song on Helo, an overwhelming response poured in from the followers, garnering over 2 million views, with the track trending on Helo Trends page for the past 2 days on the platform.

Have a look at the making of the song right here shared by Jacqueline:

Badshah, known for his popular tracks such as Kaala Chashma, DJ Waale Babu, Mercy, and others has delivered the maximum number of hits and Genda Phool is next in line. The rapper enjoys a huge fan-following on Helo with 1.5 Million followers and frequently engages with them on the platform through a series of posts, videos and other content formats on the platform. Another massive hit and we're waiting for the next one already!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates