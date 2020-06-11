Gene Goodenough gets 'a goodenough haircut' from wife Preity Zinta; watch video

Preity Zinta was enjoying the lockdown period with husband Gene Goodenough and mommy Nilprabha. As the lockdown has ended, many are observing some strict hygiene rule to avoid the disease and stay fit. Speaking about the same, though a lot of places have resumed working, many are yet to see the light of the day.

Barbers and salons are yet to reopen, and people are still preferring to get a home haircut. Preity Zinta too turned a hairstylist for husband Gene Goodenough, and the results and more than 'good enough!' The actress shared a video of her giving her husband the much-needed hairstyle. Take a look!

Preity also posted a picture of the result of her stepping into the shoes of a hairstylist. The results look quite impressive. What do you think?

On the personal front, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, and the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 29, 2020. Yes, the leap year!

Preity Zinta started her Bollywood journey with the 1998 drama, Dil Se, and followed it up with Solider in the same year, which turned out to be a massive success. She became a star with the film but established her prowess as an actor with Sangharsh and Kya Kehna. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the dimpled-cheeks actress. She went on to do films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, and Salaam Namaste.

In 2008, she ventured into the space of entrepreneurship and became the co-owner of Kings IX Punjab in the Indian Premier League. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy, Bhaiaji Superhittt.

Speaking of coronavirus, the actress has found ways to be occupied and spend enough time with family during this difficult period. She also shared a post which spoke about gratitude and gratefulness on social media.

