Genelia Deshmukh: If I work, Riteish will have to do babysitting

As she returns to big screen with Mauli song, Genelia Deshmukh discusses possible second innings in cinema; husband Riteish reveals duo is on the lookout for "that perfect script"

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh in Dhuvin Taak

Two years after her cameo appearance in Force 2 (2016), Genelia Deshmukh has returned to the big screen - she features alongside husband Riteish Deshmukh in a special number, Dhuvin Taak, in his upcoming venture, Mauli. While fans of the duo have missed seeing them together, Riteish admits that he has been cajoling his better half to return to movies.

"As a producer, I would love to see her on screen, maybe in a Marathi film. We will do a film together; we are looking for that perfect script," says Riteish. No stranger to regional fares, Genelia points out that a Marathi outing has been missing from her fiilmography so far. Impressed by the evolution of Marathi cinema in the past few years, she says that she is looking forward to dabble in them.



Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

"I have been part of regional cinema - both mainstream and off-beat. I find Marathi stories so good. When I read the scripts that make their way to our production house, I am bowled over. I have done a lot of work in the South film industry that people here wouldn't necessarily produce," she laughs, adding, "I would love to do commercially exciting movies like Mauli."

The mother-of-two says that her children - Riaan and Rahyl - are the reason she hasn't plunged headlong into films again. "It's a full-time commitment once I come back to films. It can't be a half-hearted effort. Riteish and I have to decide how we go about it. If I go out and shoot, then he will have to take the step of being the homemaker at that time as our children are too little to be left on their own."

Ask her how Dhuvun Taak came her way and she credits Riteish and director Aditya Sarpotdar for the decision. "They were discussing possible names of actresses who could feature in the song. Next thing I know, Riteish told me that I am doing the song. My initial reaction was no, since I was out of town with our kids. He said, 'Come for three days, shoot and go back' and that's exactly what I did. And I loved being in front of the camera again."

