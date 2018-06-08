George Clooney: Proud of changes I am seeing in this industry

During his acceptance speech George Clooney said:"I love being a part of this industry. I'm very proud of the changes I'm seeing in this industry. They're much overdue"

George Clooney Pic/AFP

Actor George Clooney, who made his acting debut on television in 1978 and is a recipient of three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, says he is proud of the changes he is seeing in Hollywood. The actor was honoured with the American Film Institute's AFI Life Achievement Award on June 8, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

During his acceptance speech he said:"I love being a part of this industry. I'm very proud of the changes I'm seeing in this industry. They're much overdue." He also thanked his parents, who were present, calling them"two of the most ethical people I know. Their example was always due north".

Clooney, 57, also spoke warmly of his wife Amal."I thought you couldn't have it all. I thought if you had a successful career you couldn't have one great love and then I met Amal." He also thanked everyone who took the time to toast (and roast) him throughout the evening. Former US President Barack Obama appeared by videotape to support Clooney and said:"He does the whole grey hair thing better than me. He is a good man, a good friend, a good citizen and an outstanding maker of film."

Also Read: Tina Fey Feared George Clooney's Pranks

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever