George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund
Kanye West has promised to entirely cover the six-year-old's fees
Gianna Flyod, daughter of George Floyd, who died in police custody, has thanked rapper Kanye West for paying for her college education. West has promised to entirely cover the six-year-old's fees, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education. Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education... Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family," Gianna posted on Instagram.
Gianna also tagged West's wife and reality star Kim Kardashian along with the hashtag "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd".
