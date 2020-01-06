German trick for Greek

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Brisbane: Germany's French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies won a thrilling doubles clash to give Germany a 2-1 win over Greece in their ATP Cup round two tie in Brisbane on Sunday. Krawietz and Mies came back from 5-0 down in the match tiebreak to edge Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis 3-6, 6-3, 17-15 and send Greece crashing out of the ATP Cup contention with two losses. The German win also means Australia, who beat Canada 3-0, will progress to the quarter-finals in Sydney.

Tsitsipas whips Zverev

Earlier, Tsitsipas whipped Alexander Zverev to win the battle of the big guns, the German's second successive loss. He lost to Australia's Alex de Minaur in his opening match on Friday, throwing away a one set lead. "I worked very hard for this win, I found solutions, found my rhythm and my pace and knew what I was doing on court," said impressive 21-year-old Tsitsipas after his 6-1, 6-4 walloping in Brisbane.

"I was serving pretty okay and played clever again. I managed to stay calm and positive in my head." In the opening rubber, Jan-Lennard Struff downed Pervolarakis 6-4, 6-1.

Victory for Australia

In the opening tie on Sunday, John Millman stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime to help guide Australia to victory over Canada. Millman was called upon to play singles when the mercurial Nick Kyrgios withdrew with back soreness, but he had no trouble accounting for Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2. The Australians sealed the tie when de Minaur came from a set down to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. John Peers and Chris Guccione made it a clean sweep when they beat Auger-Aliassime and Adil Shamasdin with a match tiebreaker 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 10-8.

