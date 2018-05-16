Germany coach Joachim Loew inks contract extension till 2022

Germany coach Joachim Low has signed a contract extension till 2022, the German Football Association announced on Tuesday



Joachim Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew has signed a contract extension till 2022, the German Football Association announced on Tuesday. Low, Germany's head coach since 2006, is now set to lead his national team through the 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and the World Cup 2022, due to be held in Qatar, reports Efe.

"Joachim Low has extended his contract as Die Mannschaft head coach until 2022!" the Association posted to Twitter. Association president Reinhard Grindel made the announcement just before Low named the provisional German squad for the 2018 World Cup, where Germany is to defend the title between June 14 and July 15.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever