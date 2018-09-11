Germany coach Joachim Loew says team deserved 2-1 win over Peru

football

Germany's Nico Schulz (second from right) celebrates a goal against Peru with his teammates during a friendly on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Manager Joachim Loew insisted Germany did enough to warrant their 2-1 victory over Peru, despite admitting Nico Schulz's winner was fortuitous. Debutant Schulz's low drive crept under Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's body and into the net as the hosts edged to victory in Sinsheim. Luis Advincula put Peru ahead with a crisp finish before Juliant Brandt levelled for the hosts before half-time.

Loew believes Germany were worthy winners as his side fight to rebuild their reputation after the humiliation of failing to pass the World Cup group stages. "I am pleased that we won the game, you got the sense during the game that the team really wanted to get the victory," Loew said. "The winning goal was slightly fortuitous, but we also missed plenty of chances in the first half. At the end of the day, the goalkeeper should have saved the winning goal. But I'm still really pleased for Nico Schulz."



Joachim Loew

