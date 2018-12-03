Germany, Netherlands set to meet in Euro 2020 qualifiers

football

The Germans were the dangerous team in the second pot of seeds having been relegated from the top tier of the Nations League

Former champions Germany and the Netherlands will meet again in qualifying for Euro 2020 after being paired together in yesterday’s draw in Dublin, but World Cup semi- finalists England have little to complain about.

The Germans were the dangerous team in the second pot of seeds having been relegated from the top tier of the Nations League. However, with the top two teams in each of the 10 groups qualifying automatically for the 24- team tournament, which will be held for the first time across 12 different host countries, there is little prospect of any leading nation missing out. The remaining four places will be allocated via the Nations League play- offs.

