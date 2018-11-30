things-to-do

Relive the good old days of playing board games at a convention

PUBG has taken over the gaming world. Our roommate, who is not a gamer at all, says it's fun because you can play it with friends and converse with them at the same time.

The principle of playing games together, however, is rooted in board games. Most of us have spent an evening with our family huddled around a Ludo board, with the vociferous allegations of someone cheating consuming the air inside our home. And a unique opportunity to revisit those times presents itself in the form of a gaming convention hosted by Meeplecon.



Mohit Goel

The event has been curated by four friends and gaming enthusiasts who came together six years ago to organise events across city venues. "There is a whole new exciting world of newer board games that are yet to enter the Indian market and our aim is to bring this experience to Mumbaikars," says Mohit Goel, partner at the gaming venture.

Split into a kid's zone, for children aged between five and 12, that will feature activities like Ice Cool, and The Enchanted Tower, and a gaming zone for adults with Snakes and Ladders, Monopoly, and other social deduction, team and strategy games on offer for playing and purchasing, the event is set to be a hit.

ON: December 2, 11 am to 7 pm

AT: Phoenix Market City Kurla.

REGISTER: meeplecon.in

