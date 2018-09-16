Get inspired on the road less travelled

sunday-mid-day

Unlock your creative reservoir on a secret road trip for artistes only

The location remains a secret, but it will involve four days of road tripping and nature walks by the river, waterfalls and meadows

Calling all artistes searching for inspiration: is there anything better than a road trip to spark a journey of discovery within? Unless, of course, it’s a secret road trip.

For the first time, 10 storytellers, creators or artistes in the city will have a chance to go on an all-expenses-paid expedition to an undisclosed location for a four-day artistes’ retreat this month. The retreat is being hosted by city-based creative community Kommune, in collaboration with EasyRoads, a road trip planning app.

Here’s what we know

Since it’s a secret trip, the organisers can’t reveal where they will take the chosen 10, but the hope is that the excitement of the unknown and the thrill of travelling with like-minded people will help the participants tap into their creative reserves. And, perhaps, in their quest to discover the destination, the artistes might just find inspiration too.

The organisers got the idea during a trip to Kashmir a few weeks ago, for a showcase titled The Storytellers: Kashmir Edition. "Harish Sankar [member], Ankur Tewari [member and lead vocalist of the Ghalat Family] and a few others from the group sang songs, told stories, brainstormed and bonded. They realised that nothing bonds artistes like travelling," said Farishte Irani, content and social media manager for the collective.

She added, "Sankar said it was like going to a house party full of new faces, but by the end of the night, you have so many memories."

If you want in…

Artistes are required to send Kommune a piece by them, on the theme ‘Journey’. Applicants can interpret this as they wish, and can send entries with songs, stories, spoken word pieces, etc in Hindi or English.

The final date of submission is September 21.

Road Trip Details



When: September 29 to October 2

How much: Free for 10 select participants

Kommune’s next showcase

Where: Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

When: October 7

Price: Rs 499

