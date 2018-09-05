Get knotty

culture

The flirty knot of the '70s is back. Here's how you can style it right

To make a statement, wear matching separates with the same print or weave patterns like actors Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha (right). Pic/AFP. Go all out with the '70s inspiration like actor Esha Gupta in a knotted lace top and flared pants and Want to show off your hard-worked make-up look? Wear a black knotted LBD like Kim Kardashian West

Knot it right

Actors such as Zeenat Aman made this style popular in India in the '70s. It's definitively a cool-girl look; a subtle twist to everyday dressing that feels fresh without trying too hard. It works with jumpsuits, sweaters and even on sleeves.

Earlier, if you wanted to show off a toned mid-riff, a knot-front top was the best option. Now, it is about creating a well-defined waist and achieving an hourglass silhouette with a knot. The focus on the knot means that it helps bring attention to the curves of your waist. If you don't wish to show too much of skin, pair the top with high-waisted bottoms, be it skirt or pants. For a complete '70s look, wear it with flared pants. If you are bold enough to bare, pair a knotted crop top that shows off your mid-riff with a high waisted A-line skirt.



Manisha Sane, stylist

Instead of wearing a jacket or sweater over a plain T-shirt dress, layer with a knot-front top or a skirt over it. This detail will pull the look together. You can also knot a classic white shirt.

Designer speak

"The knot was a big trend in the '60s and '70s and has seen a major comeback. It's a flirty, girly-yet-sexy trend that makes an outfit playful. It also has a peek-a-boo kind of sensual quality that adds to its popularity. We have used it as a back tie-up for one of our lehenga cholis and it makes the top more versatile and wearable in various sizes," says designer Payal Singhal.



Payal Singhal

Time travel

An iconic image of cinema is of Amitabh Bachchan from Deewar (1975). The actor revealed the knot on his shirt was a last-minute change as the shirt was too long; Dimple Kapadia in Bobby (1973)



If the knot is oversized, make it the focal point by wearing slimfits like Kangana Ranaut, A white shirt with a voluminous skirt is a B town favourite, to which Aditi Rao Hydari gives a knotted spin and Michael Kors Spring Summer 2018 (Pic/AFP)

