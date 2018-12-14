Get paddling

things-to-do

The second edition of a pickleball championship kickstarts today at a new venue in the city

Combine the elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis together, and you get pickleball - a game played in groups of twos or fours with wooden paddles that is a stranger to many. But as Sunil Walavalkar, the founder of All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), tells us, you have to play the game to become fascinated with it.

And today, you can take the first step by watching it live as the second edition of the Indian Open Pickleball Championship kickstarts in the city. "We had a good response for the first edition, which was held at Jamnabai Narsee School with 120 players, so we decided to organise the tournament again.



Sunil Walavalkar

This time we'll have 170 participants and 15 of them have come from countries like the Czech Republic, Thailand, the UK and the US," Walavalkar says, adding that around 70 participants are from Mumbai. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000. And if not for the sheer fascination of the game, we think this is a good opportunity to cheer the youngsters.

TILL: December 16

AT: Goregaon Sports Complex, Link Road, Malad West.

CALL: 40387000

