Get ready for Jonas Brothers tour this year!

After releasing two hit songs 'Sucker' and 'Cool', the Jonas Brothers are all set to treat their fans with a tour this year

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas/picture courtesy: Nick Jonas' Instagram account

In an E! News exclusive clip, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas dished on their big plans for the year as well as the impact their respective wives have on their music.

The JoBros stopped by Radio Disney and chatted with radio host Candice Huckeba on her show 'Candice On Air'. Candice first asked the three, "When is the tour starting? Do you have any details you can share?"

Nick responded saying, "You keep asking us these questions we can't answer."

Teasing their fans, both Nick and Joe said they "definitely know" information about their upcoming tour, but they aren't sharing any details just yet! Nick then added that the tour will take place sometime this year.

"We'll tell you when the time's right. We'll definitely tour this year at some point," he said.

Candice then asked if their song list at their upcoming concerts will include "old songs as well?"

Joe replied, "Yeah, for sure. I don't think we have enough new songs to do a long show. But we have plenty of old ones."

However, the radio host said that she thought they could probably "play Madison Square Garden for four hours" just based on their song collection from two albums. "Well, that would be fun," Joe replied.

While the idea may be "fun," the 'DNCE' frontman added, "That's a long show. I wouldn't want to see anybody play for four hours."

Candice then asked how their wives and fiancee inspired their new songs.

Kevin chimed in and said Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner inspires the content in "all ways."

Calling them their pillar of support, Kevin added, "They're our champions. They're our support. To have that great aspect in your life, it just makes writing awesome songs about them and about the moments you have and share so much easier. It's pretty great."

The three women played a central role in the music video for the band's first comeback song 'Sucker'.

The song is about being head-over-heels in their relationships. The video features the love birds happily flocking together while oozing romance. The video shows the three couples roaming around the grounds of a British castle and engaging in activities such as fencing in the hallway and taking bubble baths in the garden.

On April 5, they released their latest single 'Cool'. Its music video is a colourful homage to retro Miami.

After revealing that the band was officially back together, they said on 'The Elvis Duran Show' that they have recorded "30 to 40 songs" that they "can't wait to release."

After taking a break for nearly six years, Nick, Joe, and Kevin got back together and dropped the single and music video for 'Sucker', which they previewed on an episode of James Corden's ' The Late Late Show'.

The Jonas Brothers are considered to be one of the best teenager bands of all time. However, the trio split up in the year 2013 and started concentrating on their solo musical careers, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The Jonas Brothers first entered the musical scene, capturing a million hearts with their songs back in 2005. As 'The Jonas Brothers' band disbanded, Kevin majorly tried to stay out of the limelight and focused on his family, Joe continued to sing lead songs with his band DNCE and Nick commenced on to have a solo career and married Priyanka Chopra in December last year.

Buzz about the reunion of The Jonas Brothers started back in January 2018 when the Instagram account of the same was reactivated after almost five years. Although, there were no photos, videos posted until they officially announced their return.

