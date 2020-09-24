Bigg Boss 14: Get ready for non-stop entertainment as Salman Khan's show is set to return

Tables will turn as the most challenging year will now be challenged. Bogged down by the lockdown, shackled in chains of monotony and boredom, 2020 has been a year that laid complete waste to our best-made plans! But now it's time to turn the tide and unleash a superstorm of entertainment and celebration in the most spectacular manner! Ab paltega scene kyunki 2020 ko milega jawab with MPL presents Bigg Boss, powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé. The country's most beloved superstar Salman Khan will return to your television screens, hosting the most anticipated show of the year and ensuring that the viewers will no longer be starved for entertainment! Living the normalcy will be an all-celeb line-up of housemates who will go through a plethora of emotions and drama in their race to the finish. And right when everyone will feel settled in the first 14 days, there will be twist that will change the entire game. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premiere on October 3 at 9 pm only on COLORS and stream on Voot Select.

Talking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, "Our endeavor at COLORS has always been to provide our viewers with uninterrupted entertainment – refreshing and exciting content and Bigg Boss has been a testament to this objective year after year. The last 6 months have been unprecedented and it brought along with it unexpected challenges and changes. With 'Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab' as the theme for this season, our aim is to amp up the excitement and ensure viewers forget their worries and are reminded of their normal lives. Adding to the experience, the Bigg Boss fans will get to watch the episodes before television on our premium video-on-demand service Voot Select along with 24 hours exclusive access into the house. I would also like to thank our partners- presenting sponsor Mobile Premier League, powered by sponsors- Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé and Associate sponsor- Ching's for their support and trust in brand Bigg Boss."

So, what exactly is 'Ab Paltega Scene' this year? Laced with uncertainty and ambiguity, 2020 has not been an easy ride, a year that changed the way we led our lives. While most of us have been confined to our homes for more than six months, shopping, movies, and salons have now seemed like a distant dream. So, this year, Bigg Boss 14 will see celebrities from different walks of life come together under one roof and get a chance to live their 'once upon a time' normal lives. In a first of its kind addition, Bigg Boss 14 introduces the luxuries of a Salon & Spa, a movie theatre, and a shopping mall for the contestants along with some thrilling and fun-filled tasks to compete against each other. But all this will not come easy to them, they will have to earn it. Adding to the thrill, some of the most loved ex-contestants- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan will also bring a series of surprises for the contestants making this season an epitome of entertainment. Will they enter the house? How will they impact the life of the housemates? Only time will tell.

Talking about the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "This is a unique season of Bigg Boss - the pandemic has disrupted our daily lives and with Bigg Boss we attempt to bring back some sense of normalcy into our consumers' lives, to try and truly cater to "ab scene paltega". With each season of Bigg Boss, we have introduced new and fresh elements and themes to make it more engaging and entertaining for our audiences and this year is no exception. The Bigg Boss house will reimagine a normal scenario that we all have been missing out on with the inclusion of a salon & spa, movie theatre, and shopping mall facilities for the contestants. We broke all viewership records the previous season. So there's a lot to look forward to. This year too we plan to take our viewers along on a roller coaster ride and the show will have a big twist in the first 14 days and something super exciting will follow. The thrill will multiply as the lineup of contestants and the different characteristics they bring with them will surely become a great family and friend circle conversation. Salman Khan, who has been the most gracious host is back again and we can't wait for the excitement to unfold."

Talking about the show, host Salman Khan said, "As we get used to the new way of life, I am glad to be back with Bigg Boss to again entertain each and every one of you. A big property like Bigg Boss not only promises non-stop entertainment but also provides job opportunities to hundreds of people- both much needed in the current scenario. While this year we fight together the unprecedented times, we hope to bring some excitement in a rather stressful life. So, don't leave your homes, sit back and gear up to go on a dhamakedaar journey of action and drama with Bigg Boss."

Speaking about associating with Bigg Boss, Abhishek Madhavan, Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing, Mobile Premier League (MPL), said, "Over the years, Bigg Boss has established an outstanding connect with the audiences and has earned itself a massive base of dedicated fans. Our association with the property gives us a great opportunity to reach out to those viewers and engage with them through the show. Just like Bigg Boss, our app also caters to a vast audience base which makes it a perfect fit. As one of India's biggest skill-based gaming applications in India, it's an honor for MPL to be associated with one of the biggest reality properties, Bigg Boss and we look forward to a great association."

Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said, "Endemol Shine India has over the years broken multiple records with Bigg Boss! The show has established itself as India's biggest reality program, one we are extremely proud of. Given the challenges that we have faced this year, we have taken every precaution possible when it comes to the health, safety, and sanitization of the cast and the crew. This season's contestants will be required to be under quarantine for a period and will be tested before going inside the house. The theme of the show will also reflect in the elements of the house to give the contestants a feeling of normalcy. We look forward to furthering our long partnership with COLORS and to yet another exciting new season."

Focusing on the campaign of the season - 'Ab paltega scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab', the channel plans to go heavy on the digital front. From introducing a microsite featuring a wall of Bigg Boss memes and a UGC music video-based never seen before house reveal, it is going to be a delightful experience for the Bigg Boss fans. Adding to the many firsts will also be Facebook shorts, a new feature by the platform, and Bigg Boss audio tweets which will feature famous Bigg Boss dialogues. Bigg Boss video album will also be launched to capture the journey of the last seasons and take the viewers on a trip down the memory lane. Additionally, Voice Recognition and Contextual ads will be used across different platforms to drive tune-ins. On the marketing front, high-frequency promotion on news, music, and regional channels will also be carried along with a huge burst of high-frequency promos for Bigg Boss not only on the network but across other channels as well. For OOH promotions, branded sanitizer dispensing units will be placed at residential societies in areas across Mumbai & Delhi NCR. Also, the channel will reach out to the larger COLORS online fan base and COLORS' Golden Petal Club members through virtual events.

While abiding by all the safety norms and guidelines issued by the government, the channel and production house are taking extreme care and necessary precautions for the contestants and crew members to promote a healthy work environment. The contestants will undergo a mandatory 15-day quarantine after which they will be tested before they enter the house. The house and the peripheral area will be duly sanitized and fumigated to maintain safety and sterility. There will be regular temperature checks for the contestants and crew members apart from round the clock medical assistance. The same number of crew members will be retained for the season but they will be working in shifts so there is only the designated number of people on the sets. Special zones are being created for every department to keep direct contact to the minimum. Hand sanitizers will be installed at different points for easy access.

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL presents Bigg Boss, powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé starting 3rd Oct 2020 and will air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM and Saturday - Sunday at 9 PM only on COLORS and streaming partner Voot Select ~

