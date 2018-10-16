Get ready for 'REBELution' with Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar

bollywood

The tagline of the film, 'Join the REBELution', rightly sets the tone for the film's subject. The flick is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and its filming has recently begun, as the poster announces

Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' director Alankrita Shrivastava has come up with another women-centric film titled 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' which stars Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Twitter handle to unveil the first look poster of the film, she wrote, "Inside or Outside, we will do as we please! I'm so excited to start this journey with one of my favorite directors, @alankrita601 & actors, @konkonas. Thank you @ektaravikapoor & @RuchikaaKapoor for bringing us together! #JointheREBELution #DollyKittyFirstLook #FilmingBegins"

Her co-actor Konkana also shared the same picture, writing, "Inside or Outside, we will do as we please! #JointheREBELution #DollyKittyFirstLook #FilmingBegins @psbhumi @ektaravikapoor @alankrita601 @RuchikaaKapoor @balajimotionpic" While the title of the film is itself very intriguing and interesting, the first look also captivates the audience and piques up their curiosity.

In the first look poster, heads of both the actors' are caged, however, they still manage to show their rebellious side. The poster exemplifies the saying 'My Life My Rules'. The cages serve as a metaphor for the restrictions women face on a daily basis.

However, the leading ladies don't seem to be following the set notions as they look in the mood to bend the rules. The flick is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and its filming has recently begun, as the poster announces.

