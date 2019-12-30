Get ready to dance

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If you have always wanted to pursue dance professionally, make sure you're there for the Eurasia Dance Auditions by Stefano Fardelli Dance Company, which is supported by Istituto Italiano di Cultura of Mumbai. If selected, you will get the opportunity to become part of the EurAsia Network and will also be awarded a 50 per cent scholarship for the three-to-four-year programme or two-year masters.

On January 4, 2 pm to 5 pm (contemporary dance); 5 pm to 7.30 pm (hip-hop)

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi.

Call 9538332381

Email eurasia@eurasiadanceproject.com

