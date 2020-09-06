Get, set ready, go! Abhishek Bachchan gears up to resume shoot

This September, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to restart work on two projects—Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull and Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. Both projects were put on the backburner due to the lockdown in March.

A trade source informs, "While the producers of Bob Biswas—Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan—have not yet locked a date, Abhishek will shoot for the movie, post the filming of The Big Bull. Only a week-long schedule is left for the film based on the 1992 financial scam, while the spin-off of Kahaani is yet to finish their Kolkata schedule.

"Currently, security procedures are being worked on to ensure that the shoot is conducted safely," says Gulati.

