Get these trendy t-shirts at great deals from Amazon

Here's a list of five fresh stylish t-shirts for men from the Amazon store that you must have!

Varun Dhawan clicked at dance studio rehearsing for his upcoming film in Andheri, Mumbai. Image courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood celebrities like John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmaan Khurrana have time and again showed off their stylish sides by opting for trendy t-shirts paired with denim or coloured trousers. Recently, Varun Dhawan was clicked at a dance studio in Andheri, Mumbai. For the outing, the Dishoom star sported a graphic tee, which he paired it with teal coloured track pants and black sports shoes.



Varun Dhawan spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

We have curated a list of trendy t-shirts for men that will add contemporary style to your current wardrobe. Check them out:

PrintOctopus Graphic Printed T-Shirt

Look your stylish best in this trendy round neck half sleeve t-shirt. This t-shirt is made up of 100 per cent pre-shrunk cotton and is soft and smooth with a high thread-count. It is comfortable and durable. This stylish t-shirt is screen printed with ink that is vibrant, durable, and highly crack resistant. This cool t-shirt is sure to stand out no matter where you go. There's no reason to delay adding this grey and mustard t-shirt to your wardrobe. PrintOctopus Graphic Printed T-Shirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 498. Shop it here

Graphic Printed Half Sleeve T-Shirt

Showcase your style with this t-shirt which works well in all seasons. This product is made up of 100 per cent pre-shrunk cotton and is soft and smooth with a high thread-count. It is comfortable and durable. This unisex t-shirt is available in the following sizes - S, M, L, and XL, and is perfect for both male and female. Graphic Printed Half Sleeve T-Shirt is available at an affordable price of Rs 284. Shop it here

Symbol Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

The regular fit, half sleeve t-shirt is made up of 100 per cent cotton material. This t-shirt is made in India and is available in two colours - dark grey melange and country blue. This t-shirt is designed to make you stand apart, no matter what the occasion. Symbol Cotton Graphic T-Shirt is available at an affordable price of Rs 174. Shop it here

Levi's Men's Printed Regular Fit T-Shirt

The regular fit, half sleeve t-shirt is made up of 100 per cent cotton material. This one displays a distinctive; versatile graphic across the chest. This t-shirt is available in the following sizes - S, M, L, and XL, and is perfect any occasion. Pair it with black trousers or denim and rock the floor. Levi's Men's Printed Regular Fit T-Shirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,014. Shop it here

