Get your story painted on a pinewood box

From happy blooms and vibrant mandalas to scenic paintings and Star Wars-themed boxes, whatever is on your mind, Mahim resident Kerushna Bharucha can paint it on a wooden box. You can use that to store jewellery and watches or precious teas and travel mementos, or simply make it a part of your home or office decor.

What started as a hobby is now a steady business for siblings Kerushna and Nishaad, with a few interesting demands thrown in as well. "Once a client asked for a box that depicts a true foodie, mainly focusing on raw meat. That was a bit tricky," says Kerushna. A business analyst at an MNC, 27-year-old Kerushna has been painting since childhood. A few months ago, while casually merging art with utility, she started painting on wooden boxes. "When family and friends appreciated the work, it got Nishaad and me thinking into starting a home venture. We then called it Bksa."



Siblings Kerushna and Nishaad Bharucha. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Nishaad handles the photography, marketing and social media, and most of their orders come from word of mouth. "We received our first order within a couple of days of our social media launch and that fired our motivation," says Nishaad.

Depending on the complexity of the design, the box size and the painting method, Kerushna takes between three hours and three days to complete one unit. "Painting for me has a lot to do with the flow. Sometimes, your strokes are all going right and you just want to continue with it. Besides rectangles, squares and hexagons of various sizes, we try and do unusual shapes and designs as well. Our work is about finesse, creative concepts, customisations and personalised packaging, and that's what has gotten us this far," says Kerushna.

Price: Rs 700 onwards

To order: www.facebook.com/bksa.boxes

