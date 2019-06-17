Get your styling tip with the new ingredient - charcoal

culture

While the rains serve as sweet relief from the scorching heat, it also brings a host of hair and skin care worries with it

Come rain, come shine, good grooming is essential that cannot be ignored. With the monsoon season 'round the corner, men, it's time to level up! While the rains serve as sweet relief from the scorching heat, it also brings a host of hair and skin care worries with it. So get your best celebrity styling tips, with the secret ingredient of charcoal by Set Wet Studio X Co-Creator, Aalim Hakim.

Give Your Hair a Charcoal Cleanse

Good hair is the first noticeable tell of a well-groomed man! While the monsoon season brings chaos, with scalp-related problems like dryness, itchiness, dandruff, and oiliness, a charcoal-based shampoo can prove to be a soothing elixir for your scalp. It eliminates toxins, dirt, and sebum while adding the right balance of moisture to the hair so that you can look like a celebrity every day. Perfect for soft and smooth hair, charcoal effectively cleans the hair keeping it tangle free and refreshed. Towel-dry your hair after a wash and apply a good quality hair wax. Use a coin-sized amount of re-stylable hair wax to keep your hair sleek and styled throughout the day.

Lather-up with charcoal

Staying out the entire day means a lot of dirt build-up. Therefore, it becomes important to pick a body wash that keeps you feeling fresh always. Charcoal works best here! Showering with a charcoal-infused body wash will unclog pores and gently exfoliate your skin. The purifying qualities of charcoal dissolve and draw the impurities to reveal the fresher layer of skin that lies beneath. Use a loofah while scrubbing to get the maximum benefit.

Let's Face It

A man's skin can be particularly oily and using the wrong kind of face wash can cause dirt and sebum to be lodged inside pores, leading to breakouts. One of the many secrets to good skin is a charcoal-based face wash. Moisten your skin and massage the face wash in circular motions to encourage blood circulation. Finish off with an exfoliating charcoal face scrub for that extra care and a well-maintained PH balance. Twice a week, use a charcoal peel off face mask with active ingredients to help open up your pores and remove the toxins that seep into your skin.

