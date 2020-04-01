Getty Museum challenges people to recreate artworks and they are amusing
The museum has been encouraging people to recreate classic artworks with any three objects lying around in their house.
With the coronavirus outbreak forcing people across the globe to stay at home, the Getty Museum has come up with a social media challenge ensure people do not lose touch with their creative side. The museum has been encouraging people to recreate classic artworks with any three objects lying around in their house.
The Getty Museum took to Twitter to announce the challenge to recreate the classic artworks for which people have to follow three simple steps: 1. Find your favourite artwork, 2. Choose any three objects lying around in your house and 3. Recreate the artwork with the three items.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
ðÂ¥Â Choose your favorite artwork
ðÂ¥Â Find three things lying around your houseâ Â
ðÂ¥Â Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
The tweet garnered over 14,200 likes and more than 5,700 retweets so far with many posting their takes on some of the most popular artworks.
We stan.https://t.co/K3JVGpFPAJ pic.twitter.com/rIqXzr5hIK— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
All about perspectivehttps://t.co/kOpafs4Kzf pic.twitter.com/R5VX0fAemJ— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020
A for perspective, A+ for doggohttps://t.co/jpbZBB1dSq pic.twitter.com/IvJ5r2sfNB— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 31, 2020
@GettyMuseum - Mirabelle (1990) by Helen Frankenthaler pic.twitter.com/YvFzGa3TxH— Linda G. Hatton (@LindaGHatton) March 29, 2020
Not quite Monet! pic.twitter.com/6Ejk0ayzCk— Jenpiumarta (@JenniferPiumar1) March 28, 2020
March 27, 2020
Man with pearl earring pic.twitter.com/cyQfyLPUkI— Sally Bain (@sallywisebain) March 29, 2020
March 29, 2020
How have you been passing time at home during this lockdown?
