Getty Museum challenges people to recreate artworks and they are amusing

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing people across the globe to stay at home, the Getty Museum has come up with a social media challenge ensure people do not lose touch with their creative side. The museum has been encouraging people to recreate classic artworks with any three objects lying around in their house.

The Getty Museum took to Twitter to announce the challenge to recreate the classic artworks for which people have to follow three simple steps: 1. Find your favourite artwork, 2. Choose any three objects lying around in your house and 3. Recreate the artwork with the three items.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



ðÂ¥Â Choose your favorite artwork

ðÂ¥Â Find three things lying around your houseâ Â

ðÂ¥Â Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The tweet garnered over 14,200 likes and more than 5,700 retweets so far with many posting their takes on some of the most popular artworks.

Man with pearl earring pic.twitter.com/cyQfyLPUkI — Sally Bain (@sallywisebain) March 29, 2020

How have you been passing time at home during this lockdown?

