Getty Museum challenges people to recreate artworks and they are amusing

Updated: Apr 02, 2020, 11:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The museum has been encouraging people to recreate classic artworks with any three objects lying around in their house.

Picture/Getty Museum-Twitter
Picture/Getty Museum-Twitter

With the coronavirus outbreak  forcing people across the globe to stay at home, the Getty Museum has come up with a social media  challenge ensure people do not lose touch with their creative side. The museum has been encouraging people to recreate classic artworks with any three objects lying around in their house.

The Getty Museum took to Twitter to announce the challenge to recreate the classic artworks for which people have to follow three simple steps: 1. Find your favourite artwork, 2. Choose  any  three objects lying around  in your house and 3. Recreate the artwork with the three items.

The tweet garnered over 14,200 likes and more than 5,700 retweets so far with many posting their takes on some of the most popular artworks.

How have you been passing time at home during this lockdown?

