Ghatkopar plane crash: Lunch turns into a lucky hunch for other labourers on site

A dozen more labourers could have been hurt or killed by the crash if they hadn't gone on their lunch break then

The Ghatkopar plane crash would have hurt even more people had the labourers at the under-construction building not been hungry. When the aircraft collapsed on the building, it killed five and injured three people, two of whom were labourers working at the site. "Around 15 people usually work at the site, but most of them had gone for their lunch break. If they hadn't, the death toll could have been higher," said Ramsaran Yadav, one of the labourers who was out on break.

The injured

The injured workers — Luvkush Gaud, 21, and Naresh Kumar Nishad, 24 — would have also escaped harm if they had gone with their colleagues. The others had called them, but the duo decided to finish the work in hand and then eat lunch. Nishad recalled, "While we were working, I didn't see the plane. I heard the crash first, but by then it was too late. The blast from the crash hit my face, and I fainted right there. The sound was so loud that it pierced my ears with pain."

Nishad has severe burns on his face, while Luvkush suffered minor injuries on his leg. The third injured, Prashant Mahakal, 23, who passing by the construction site when the aircraft came hurtling down. He suffered major injuries to his leg. All three were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital.

