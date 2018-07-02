Ghatkopar residents: Reroute Metro Line 4, or else we'll move court

Ghatkopar residents stage a silent protest march against the proposed route, as they believe it will lead to more congestion on the stretch

On Sunday, hundreds of Ghatkopar residents staged a silent protest march against a proposed route of the Metro Line 4. The residents alleged that the route planned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) would block a narrow stretch in the area, adding to the woes of the residents. They have already written to the authorities concerned in this regard, but if the matter isn’t taken seriously, they plan to move court.

Backed by former corporator, Pravin Chheda, the residents raised slogans and marched along the stretch starting from Amar Mahal Junction and passing through Pant Nagar and Laxmi Nagar areas. The proposed Metro line would also pass through the same route connecting Wadala with Kasarvadavli in Thane. The residents have requested the MMRDA to reroute the line to the Eastern Express Highway, which was the initial plan, as it would not only be convenient but would also help in avoiding traffic congestions.

Jitubhai Mehta, who resides on M G Road, said, "As the route is already congested, the Metro will add to the mess. If the line goes towards the Eastern Express Highway, more people will benefit from it."



"We are not against the project, but all we are asking for is that the line be rerouted. The road is very narrow and it's extremely difficult to find parking space. If the Metro comes up there then problems will increase," said Sunilbhai Joisar, a Goradia Nagar resident.



Speaking to mid-day, Pravin Chheda, former corporator of the area, said, “We have already submitted letters to the authorities concerned. We are also trying to meet the chief minister to take our request forward. If the matter isn’t resolved soon, we’ll move court."



While MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Pravin Darade remained unavailable for comment, local BJP corporator Parag Shah also could not be reached.

The proposed Metro line 4

Length of the belt: 32.32 km

Number of stations: 32

Nature: Fully elevated

Depots: Owale and Godrej Land

