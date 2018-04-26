Ghaziabad minor rape: AAP attacks BJP over candle march

Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that if the ruling party (BJP), which has governments in both the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, is so "shameful" that instead of arresting the culprits, the BJP is doing a candle march which is the "job of opposi

The AAP on Thursday attacked the BJP over its candle march for demanding the arrest of a madrassa's cleric in connection with the alleged rape of 10-year-old girl by a juvenile in Ghaziabad.

Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that if the ruling party (BJP), which has governments in both the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, is so "shameful" that instead of arresting the culprits, the BJP is doing a candle march which is the "job of opposition".

BJP leaders, including east Delhi MP Maheish Girri, on Wednesday, carried out a candle march, demanding the arrest of the madrassa's cleric at the India Gate.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said that Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police come under the BJP-led governments in both the Centre and the state respectively.

"If the ruling party will do candle marches, then who will take action? If BJP cannot maintain law & order, they should quit," he said.

He said that if the madrassa's cleric is not arrested at the earliest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take to the streets seeking strict action in the case.

Yesterday, a Crime Branch of Delhi Police visited the madrassa in Ghaziabad where the 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile after being taken form her house in east Delhi's Ghazipur.

The team visited the madrassa and questioned the residents and visitors in connection with the case that has created tension in Ghazipur.

The girl's parents are alleging that the madrassa's cleric also knew about the girl being kept captive there and are demanding his arrest.

The accused juvenile's family members are also being questioned whether they were in touch with him while the girl was missing

