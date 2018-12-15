Ghaziabad property-dealer found dead near house

crime

Sharma had gone out on Thursday but did not return home till Friday morning following which his wife lodged a complaint with the police

Representational Image

The body of a man with his throat slit was found from a nullah here on Friday, police said. Bagesh Sharma (38), a resident of Krishna Kunj Nand Gram colony was a property dealer who also gave loans on interest, Superintendent of Police (SP) city Shlok Kumar said.

Sharma had gone out on Thursday but did not return home till Friday morning following which his wife lodged a complaint with the police. His body was found half a km away from his house, police said, adding that his scooter and other belongings too were recovered from the spot.

While the body was sent for postmortem examination, the police have registered an FIR against one Sonu Chaudhary, who was accused of committing the crime by Sharma's family.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever