Giddy-up in style

Since its inception in the US in 1875, the Kentucky Derby has been the biggest fashion event of the year in American horse racing history. Founded by Colonel Merewether Lewis Clark Jr, after he attended grand horse races while travelling across England and France in 1872, it was happenstance that he invited Louisville's high-society ladies to attend the race in their best clothes. He did this as he wanted to avoid raising eyebrows around an event that involved drinking and gambling, sure to backfire in those times. As hats were considered a necessary part of a well-dressed woman's outfit, the event came to be known for its collection of outrageous variants. This accessory remains a staple element in the 20th century too. This has been mirrored in its desi avatar as well, at The Indian Derby, held on the first Sunday of February. Designer James Ferreira and stylist Tia Shah tell you how to ace the derby look.

White works

It's simple and looks fresh, making it the perfect colour. But it can also get boring. So, Kate Middleton's off-white blazer, white mini tulle skirt, closed-toe pumps, a nude clutch and minimal jewellery is ideal for tall people with a column body shape. A French bun adds to the dewy look, which can be worn with a hat that adds a dash of colour like on Kim Kardashian. A fitted wrap dress with a slit-like Jennifer Hawkins' works with any white hat.

Bold in black

Not a spring shade, but the eternally stylish black is always an option. A fit and flare dress with a matching blazer draped around your shoulder with a dramatic fascinator that doesn't have too many frills — like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's — looks classy. Tie your hair in a low bun and accessorise with a classic watch.

Orange is the new black

Another effortless colour you can rely on is orange — a burnt shade like Olivia Palermo's outfit, looks glamourous, as long as you don't pick a strappy number. Paired with a white blouse, matching lo­o­se skirt and blazer, this look works for all body types and is comfortable, too. Add to the ensemble with quirky pairing — replace the hat with a silk scarf, in an edgy yet sombre colour like sky blue and peep-toe strappy wedges. A large pair of sunglasses, plum lips and thick lashes complete

your vibe.

Beat the blues

A deep blue shade is a safe bet for a formal, yet fun option, if you want to choose a fitted number. Inverted triangle body types should look at flared cuts, and try dramatic sleeves instead of an OTT hat. A black hat is classy, but only if done right — avoid a big bunch of cloth which will look rather garish, especially if netted.

Pop of colour

A jumpsuit in a bright shade — plain or patterend with small print — looks great on all body types, especially the hourglass. Avoid a fitted outfit if you are top-heavy. Wear this with a statement hat, like Natasha Poonawala and a larger-than-life neckpiece, simple earrings or studs and sunglasses, for a slick look. Carry a simple black clutch and tie your hair in a ponytail — make sure it doesn't weaken the impact of the hat. Go for bold red lips.

Your derby checklist

. Stilettos will be uncomfortable as you will be standing on grass. Wear wedges, flats or boots.

. Don't stress about finding the perfect hat. A scarf or stole with elegant Indian embroidery is better than putting a huge flower on your head (like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

. Diamonds are a big no; refrain from gold as well. Show off your pearls instead.

. Don't mirror Priyanka Chopra and wear a suit with a hat and flowers. It is too messy.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates