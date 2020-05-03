Gifted or just very hard working?, asks Jacqueline Fernandez as she shares shirtless picture of Salman Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is spending her quarantine time with Salman Khan at his farmhouse in Panvel, recently shared a picture of the superstar from his workout session on her Instagram profile. A shirtless Salman looks all bulked up in the picture as he sweats out at his gym.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the Kick actress wrote, "Gifted or just very hard-working?? I feel he's grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMay 1, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

Recently, Salman posted a photograph on Instagram where Jacqueline can be sneakily seen clicking his picture as he was busy with his workout. "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own," Salman wrote with the image.

In a recent interview, Jacqueline talked about her days of quarantine and how she has been spending time at the place. She said, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

And just like any other actor, she is also missing her closest friends and family, she says, "Earlier, I wouldn't be so much in touch with them, but lately, I have been spending a lot of time with them, though virtually."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news