Giles Shield: Deshmukh on a roll!

cricket

IES VN Sule Guruji batsman Rajsigh on fire with four tons in five innings. Can he make it Century No. 5 against Bombay Scottish at Islam Gym today?

Rajsigh Deshmukh at Parsee Gym yesterday. Pic/Akshay Jagtap

If Rajsigh Deshmukh, 14, smashes yet another hundred for his school, IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) against Bombay Scottish at Islam Gymkhana today, it will be his fifth three-figure score in six Giles Shield innings.

Rajsigh, who shifted from Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) to IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) this year, has smashed four centuries in five innings of Giles Shield so far (175*, 30*, 148*, 119* and 142). He has also represented Mumbai U-14 in the West Zone League last year. The Class VIII student left his native place Latur in 2015 for Mumbai with a dream of pursuing a career in cricket at the age of 11.

His father, Bharat and mother, Sarojini gave up their professional careers as advocates to be with their son. Former India batsman Pravin Amre has been taking care of their financial expenses since they moved to the city "Rajsigh is a special talent. You need to show consistency and he has been scoring runs consistently since he started playing the game," Amre told mid-day.

"I got to know about him through some coaches. After watching him, I felt this boy had talent and we need to nurture it. He is representing Mumbai and should keep scoring runs," said Amre.

When asked about his terrific performance with the bat, Rajsigh said he likes to dominate bowlers and score runs. VN Sule's veteran coach Gopal Koli was delighted by Rajsigh's form and praised the kid for his fielding too.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates