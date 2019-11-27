Giorgia Andriani: I have discovered a new passion for comedy

The promo of much-awaited Karoline Kamakshi is finally out and the Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani, debuting from this web series, is getting a massive response from the south side of India. People are excited and loving the way Giorgia is showcasing the different sides of her acting, which is truly bold and funny. Karoline Kamakshi is an action-comedy series, in which Giorgia will be seen playing the character 'Karoline', a lady who is an Interpol Agent.

Opposite to Giorgia, we'll be delighted to see the south industry's superstar Meena, portraying the character named, 'Kamakshi' who is a CBI officer. In the series, both the characters have different hence, opposing personalities. Despite that fact, we will see them coming together to hunt down a dangerous mafia don.

Simultaneously, Giorgia has also announced about her upcoming Bollywood project Welcome to Bajrangpur in which we will be thrilled to see her opposite Shreyas Talpade. This project will go on floor soon. Just like Karoline Kamakshi, Welcome to Bajrangpur will also be a comedy genre film. Considering the fact that, it's pretty difficult to make people laugh, we asked her whether she felt pressurised, she replied, "There was absolutely no pressure. But at a point when I started working on it, one scene was very humorous, so to refrain from falling prey to laughter, more focus and concentration was needed from my side. Otherwise, it all went very smoothly, in fact, I even discovered a passion for comedy."

The trailer of Karoline Kamakshi is out and the comic timing between the two actresses in the trailer is notable and stellar. This series was shot in Chennai and Puducherry. Karoline Kamakshi's first season consisting of 10 episodes will be streamed on Zee5 soon. This exceptional package of action-comedy and drama is directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan.

The web series will be premiered on Zee 5 this year on December 6 for which both the actresses are showing significant excitement.

Apart from this, Giorgia will begin her shoot for Welcome to Bajrangpur as it will go on the floor very soon, starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammed Ali.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates