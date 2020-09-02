Giorgia Andriani shares her homemade skin care mask says she swears by this!

We've all been locked down for more than a month now. We missed being able to go out and visit our mates. With no visits to the salon and the spa, almost everyone loses their beauty care sessions. This has taken a huge toll on our skin and our hair. It's necessary, more than ever, to take care of your skin and hair at home. In addition, self-indulgence is the perfect way to spend the spare time you have on your hands. Gorgeous Bollywood Star Giorgia Andriani shares her beauty tricks and tips during the quarantine.

Giorgia Recently shared a video on her Instagram and gave a beauty tip trick to all her female fans and friends. Giorgia captioned her video saying, "Many of you have requested me to make a video regarding my skin regime, so here you go. This concoction is quite simple and affordable for everybody. It’s a recipe that a friend of mine from Japan revealed to me a few years ago and for me it’s worked wonders, hope it works for you too. It starts showing results after at least a week, so please be consistent! Looking forward to hearing feedback from you’ll (sic)."

Check out the video below:

The Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an item number in much-awaited 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier.

