Girl kills self after fight with family in Uttar Preadesh

The girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Janakpuri area of the city on Tuesday evening

Muzaffarnagar: A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after a fight with her family members, police stated on Wednesday. The girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Janakpuri area on Tuesday evening, they said. The body has been sent for the postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

In another incident, in a similar incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area. The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing and when she reached home, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, he said.

