Girl throws acid on her boyfriend for ending their relationship

crime

According to reports, the couple was attacked while riding on their scooty vehicle by unknown persons.

In what can be termed as an unprecedented case, a girl apparently attacked her boyfriend by throwing acid on him after he took a call to end their relationship. She thought that he would have to end up marrying her after he was defaced.

"The couple was in a relationship for over three years, but recently the boy (name not disclosed) had asked to end the relationship. The girl though was adamant on getting married and so hatched the plan to deface the boy," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

According to Bhardwaj, it was on Tuesday that the police received a complaint of the attack. According to reports, the couple was attacked while riding on their scooty by unknown persons.

The boy had burn injuries on the right side of his face, neck and chest, but the girl escaped with minor injuries.

During the investigation when the police examined the recordings of CCTV cameras installed in the area where the crime was reported, they found no one had thrown anything on the couple.

But the boy revealed that just minutes before the attack his girlfriend had asked him to remove the helmet as it was irritating her.

"Moments after he removed his helmet, a chemical was hurled at his face," Bhardwaj added.

The statement by the boy gave the police an important lead, which led to interrogation of his girlfriend who after attempting to mislead the police, broke down and revealed that the boy had wanted to end their three-year-long relationship. But the girl was not ready for same and wanted to marry him.

"The girl had concealed a bottle of house cleaning chemical in her purse, but since the boy was wearing a helmet she first asked him to remove the helmet, and moments after he removed the helmet she threw the chemical on his face," Bhardwaj said.

During the bid to injure her lover the girl also received minor injuries and created a scene claiming that someone had thrown acid on them.

Inputs from IANS

Top five news stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Powai police arrest pervert ex-professor for stalking, harassing student

The Powai police on Saturday arrested a man who formerly worked as a professor at a premier engineering institute in the city for allegedly sending lewd messages and videos to one of his ex-students. The accused, identified as Vijay Deshmukh, had been fired from the institute in 2018 following the student's complaint to its women's cell. But he resurfaced in her life recently after she returned from South Korea, following which she filed a police complaint against him. (Read more)

Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Life is plastic and fantastic for Mumbai once again. While the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been making tall claims regarding the effective implementation of the plastic ban, a test drive by mid-day at various markets in the city has revealed a very different picture. Close to a year since the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in the open market. (Read full story)

Female leopard that attacked two kids found dead in Thane

The decomposed carcass of a 10-year-old female leopard that attacked two children a couple of days back, was found in the forest patch in Murbad, Thane on Saturday. The children were attacked when they had gone to the forest with their grandmother to collect firewood and fruits in Karpewadi forest on Friday afternoon. (Read full story)

Mumbai: A year and Rs 3.34 crore later, Gokhale Bridge opens up

Almost after a year since repair work started, Andheri's Gokhale Bridge was fully opened to the public on Sunday morning. The work, which started in July last year after the cantilever footpath on the southern end of the bridge collapsed, was carried out at a cost of R3.34 crore. Soon after the incident, Western Railway (WR) had undertaken a safety audit of the bridge with help from IIT-Bombay, following which major repair and strengthening works had been identified. (Read full story)

Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates