Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

Along with them, ultrasound technologists, X-ray and MRI technicians will stop work for 24 hours beginning today, to show solidarity with the striking West Bengal doctors; emergency services will be on

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has already decided to withdraw non-essential services including OPDs on Monday seeking a law against violence in hospitals.

The strike in West Bengal comes after a recent incident in Kolkata, when Dr Pratibha Mukherjee, a junior resident doctor, was brutally attacked by the family of a patient who died at NRS Medical College. Condemning the act, the two national medical bodies have joined hands demanding the law. They have also demanded seven years imprisonment as punishment in cases of violence at hospitals.

MSBIRIA has decided to stop services in both public and private medical institutes from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday. "Blaming doctors when something goes wrong is turning into a trend across the states. There is no law to protect doctors who save lives. This needs to change and to support the cause, we have decided to stop radiography services in all hospitals for 24 hours. But the emergency services will run," said Dr Samir Gandhi, secretary, MSBIRIA.

The Indian Medical Association has also decided to stop non-essential services for 24 hours today. In a notice issued by it, its members have stated, "All non-essential services including OPDs will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am to 6am next day... A national law against violence in hospitals has to be brought in urgently. The law should provide a minimum of seven years imprisonment for hospital violence. To ensure that the cases are registered, culprits are arrested and conviction is necessitated, appropriate mandatory provisions as provided in the POCSO Act have to be instituted."

