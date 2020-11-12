Gisele Bundchen feels we are 'lucky to live on this beautiful planet'

National Football League superstar Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen, who has two kids, Benjamin, 10 and Vivian, seven, feels it is time each one of us play their part to save the planet. In an essay she wrote for Vogue, Bundchen, said: "The only reason we're alive is because Mother Nature is giving us everything we need to survive. What do we do? We just take. We, as humans, believe everything is here to serve us, but that's not true. Earth is a living being. It's important for us to understand how lucky we are that we get to live on this beautiful planet with all these incredible resources."

Bundchen wants to make this world a better place to live in for children so that they get an opportunity to experience the treasures on the Earth. "Having my own children has made my environmental work a lot more urgent. I want to make the world better for all children, and leave them equipped with the right tools so they can continue to enjoy all of Earth's treasures," she remarked.

