Give in to Batmania

This weekend, the bat signal summons all fans in the city to a Bandra pub for a celebration of Batman Day, with free comics and specially curated drinks

Even if you can't cosplay, turning up in a Batman T-shirt could earn you a free drink or comic

Attention all Batman fans: it's your turn to answer the call of the bat signal this weekend. On Saturday, Mumbaikars can join fans across the world in Batmania, with free comics, cosplay and Batman-themed drinks at Monkey Bar, where Comic Con India is hosting this year's edition of Batman Day.

Jatin Verma, founder of Comic Con India, says, "Abroad, Batman Day is celebrated at comic book stores, but we don't have many in India, so we're turning it into a party."

Fans will be able to enjoy Batman-themed music, as well as a variety of drinks inspired by the DC Universe characters such as Poison Ivy, Joker, Harley Quinn, Riddler and Penguin. Bonus points if you arrive in cosplay. "If you cosplay as any of the Batman comic characters, or even show up in a Batman T-shirt, you'll get a free drink or comic," he says. There are plenty of photo ops for revellers, too. But one of the highlights of the day is that fans will get a free early copy of the first chapter of Batman: White Knight, written and illustrated by Sean Murphy. It includes a preview of DC's new Black Label series Batman: Damned.

Interestingly, there's no particular significance behind the date and is merely held on the date announced by DC Comics every year. But that doesn't stop fans from celebrating. "We've been doing this for three years now, and every time, thousands of fans show up. A few come in cosplay, and they cover a variety of characters. Most wear their favourite Batman tees, and many even carry their favourite action figures to the event," said Verma.

On: September 15, 8 pm onwards

At: Monkey Bar, off Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call: 26005215

Fans excited



Aanchal Shrivastava, 30

'I'm going for the party with my whole gang of friends, and their kids, too. I'm excited to see people dressed as Batman. I'll probably pair my Batman tee with shorts. Activities like these are an escape from regular life. Everyone dresses up, has fun and returns home happy'

Antra S, 25

'This is the first time I'm attending Batman Day. I'm thinking of cosplaying as Harley Quinn. I'm looking forward to meeting other fans and having fun'

Can't go to the party?

There's a Batman Day digital sale on till September 17, with hundreds of Batman eBooks on ReadDC.com, ComiXology, Google Play, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook, and iTunes.

