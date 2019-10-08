Give me your empty parking spots, BMC chief implores city

Taking forward the plans to decongest Mumbai with the help of housing societies, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, through the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA), has appealed to societies, real estate bodies such as CREDAI-MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing) and commercial institutions to join the 'City Parking Pool'.

Pardeshi has indicated that there could be incentives for private players which participate in this initiative. Mid-day was the first to report about BMC eyeing private societies to increase the city's parking space on October 30, 2018.

"Housing societies and real estate establishments [residential], have their parking spaces occupied during the night but several of these are unoccupied during the day. These could be made available to commuters as per the societies' regulations. This can provide them with good revenues. Ward officers have been asked to hold conversations with stakeholders," said Pardeshi.

Commercial spaces such as malls would be asked to contribute at night. Officials said societies should initially charge low prices to establish a market. Also, the BMC will take 10% of the revenue as administrative charges for operating and maintaining the system.

Societies will get to choose whether they want to house cars or two-wheelers, the number of parking spaces, period of time, frequency, charges and penalties for overshooting the designated period.

In addition, the premises involved will have to paint and number parking slots, ensure the security of parked vehicles, and provide and maintain necessary infrastructure, said officials.

"Once the societies have finalised their plans, the BMC's GIS (Geographical Information System) team will put the parking spaces on the CITY GIS platform and add them to the parking pool," a source said.

"The BMC will reserve its right over final decisions on entry, addition, amendment, cancellation, and terms and conditions with regard to the premises vis-a-vis the City Parking Pool," said an official privy to the project on request of anonymity.

10%

Share from the total revenue that housing societies earn that the BMC will keep for itself

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates