Glenn McGrath: India will be challenged in D/N Test at Oz

Team India have declared their preparedness to play a day-night Test in Australia later this year, but former Australia pace great Glenn McGrath has warned that Virat Kohli & Co will find it difficult to adjust.

India steamrolled Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens last year in their first day-night Test and the pink-ball Test in Australia will be just the second for India, while the hosts will play their sixth game.

"They [India] will find it tough to adjust. Australia have a lot more experience and played quite a few day-night Tests now. That will be in their favour; home ground advantage too. India are a quality team, they are experienced and Virat is a quality captain. They will be up for the challenge," said McGrath on Wednesday during a Tourism Australia event.

The legendary Aussie pacer said he is a big fan of pink ball Tests. "We have got to keep Test cricket alive and to me, the way to that is day-night Tests. I'm not a big fan of four-day Test cricket. I'm very much a traditionalist—five days—that's Test cricket to me," said McGrath.

"Day-night cricket brings different challenges. When you bowl and bat, it can make a big difference. Different tactics, so it just brings a different awareness," he added.

This being the T20 World Cup year, McGrath's top four contenders for the title are Australia, India, England and Pakistan.

