GMAAA: Vedant, Kiara rule pool

other-sports

Both Vedant and Kiara won five gold medals and one silver medal each to aggregate an identical 40 points and share the championship

Winners of the GMAAA meet at Mandpeshwar Civic Federation Club

Vedant Madhavan of American School of Bombay and Kiara Bangera of Dhirubhai Ambani school emerged U-13 champions in the GMAAA inter-school/junior colleges swimming championships at Borivli's Mandpeshwar Civic Federation Sports Complex.

Both Vedant and Kiara won five gold medals and one silver medal each to aggregate an identical 40 points and share the championship.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates